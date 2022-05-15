Police Arrest Four Over Killing Of Sound Engineer David Imoh

Police authorities in Lagos State have arrested four persons over the lynching of sound engineer David Imoh.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the development to Channels Television on Sunday.

“The victim is David Sunday Imoh, aged 38. The incident occurred on Thursday, May 12, 2022,” he said.

“Four persons have been arrested. A manhunt for the fifth person is ongoing and the investigation is still on.”

[READ ALSO] Deborah’s Killing: Tambuwal Declares 24-Hour Curfew In Sokoto Metropolis

He assured me that “irrespective of the cause, we are focusing on the fact that a crime committed and all involved will be fully prosecuted”.

The police statement came hours after reports about David’s death surfaced on the social media platform Twitter.

#JusticeForDave was one of the top trends on Twitter Sunday as tweeps pushed for an investigation into the killing and for justice to be done.

Multiple reports and videos on social media showed David being lynched by a mob. The incident happened in the Oniru area of the state.

Reports suggest that David had a heated argument with a commercial motorcyclist better known as Okada. This resulted in a fight that later degenerated as other Okada riders pounced on David and his friends.

They beat them up till they became unconscious and later burnt David. His friends are however being treated in a hospital.