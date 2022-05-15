Soludo Visits Nnamdi Kanu, Says Together Peace Will Be Restored In Anambra

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo on Friday visited the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The governor whose visit was part of a wider consultation with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the southeast said that the IPOB leader was in very high spirit.

Nnamdi Kanu who expressed sadness over the loss of lives and properties in the southeast called for the restoration of peace in the state.

He said, “Together, we shall restore peace, security, and prosperity in Anambra and the Southeast”.

He described the numerous deaths as “sacrilegious killings” of innocent persons, kidnappings, and all forms of criminalities, including the brutal enforcement of the senseless “sit at home” perpetuated by sundry groups claiming to be acting for or on behalf of IPOB.

The IPOB leader noted that if the opportunity arises, he will be glad to personally broadcast to his followers to maintain the peace.

“It is well indeed!”, he added.