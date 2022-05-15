Nigeria’s Ofili Strikes Triple Gold In America

A Nigerian Sprinter, Favour Ofili has continued a fantastic run on the American collegiate circuit after scooping three titles at the Southeastern Conference Championships (SEC).

Ofili started off by running the second leg for Louisiana State University in the 4x100m relay as they clocked a season’s best of 42.59s to finish first ahead of Kentucky (42.63s) and Texas A & M (43.38s).

The 19-year-old then struck gold again in the 100m with a time of 10.93s which equals her personal best to place first ahead of her main rival Abby Steiner (11.02s) of Kentucky and Jada Baylark (11.24s) of Arkansas.

She claimed a stunning victory in the 200m clocking 22.04s to beat Abby Steiner (22.07 seconds) again with Talitha Diggs of Florida placing third with a time of 22.64s.

Ofili scored 22½ points by herself as team LSU placed third with 96½ points at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships.