EFCC Arrests Accountant-General Over N80bn Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) Ahmed Idris over an N80 billion fraud.

EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren confirmed his arrest in a statement issued on Monday evening.

He said Idris was arrested after failing to honour the commission’s invitations to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent act.

“Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, May 16, 2022, arrested serving Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion( Eighty Billion Naira only),” Uwujaren’s statement read.

“The Commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.”

According to the EFCC, the funds were laundered via real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.