Nollywood Actor Leo Mezie Dies From Kidney Complications

Nollywood actor Leo Mezie has died from kidney complications.

Leo Mezie was said to have died on Saturday after a long battle with the disease.

He had earlier undergone a transplant about four years ago and was reported to have later done another last week when he developed complications and died along the line.

Nollywood actress, Chioma Toplis made the announcement on Monday via her Instagram page.

“Actor Leo Mezie is dead. He died on Saturday in Abuja while recovering from a kidney transplant. His corpse has been moved to Umuahia, his hometown. RIP Leo,” she wrote.