Police Defuse Bomb Allegedly Planted By Boko Haram In Borno IDP Camp

The Borno Police Command said it has successfully defused a bomb planted by Boko Haram and Islamic State of the West African Province(ISWAP) insurgents at Dalori Internally Displaced Persons Camp(IDPs) in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

Dalori camp is located a few kilometres from Maiduguri, along the Maiduguri-Bama road.

The bomb scare began at about 6:00 am when an item concealed in a sack thought to be an Improvised Explosive Device, was spotted causing panic as the resident at the camp abandoned their shelters and flee.

The Commissioner of Police(CP) Abdu Umar, who confirmed the incident in a press briefing at the Command Headquarters in Maiduguri, said that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal(EOD), personnel of the command were immediately dispatched to the scene for disposal and evacuation.

Umar said “An unidentified element suspected to be an IED Planted inside a plastic bucket with a panel close to the fence of the camp by suspected insurgents was discovered.

“The IED was successfully defused by the EOD team without causing any casualties,” he said

The Commissioner of Police noted that the general area has been sanitised urging people to go about their lawful business.