Sokoto Alleged Blasphemy: Police Arraign Suspects In Court

The Police on Monday arraigned two suspects, Bilyaminu Aliyu and Aminu Hukunci before a Chief Magistrate Court in Sokoto over the killing of a student, Deborah Samuel.

The suspects, alongside the victim, were students of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

Deborah was accused of engaging in blasphemy and for this, her colleagues stoned and flogged her to death after which they set fire to her lifeless body.

In the First Information Report (FIR), Prosecuting Police Officer, Insp. Khalil Musa told the court that the suspects were accused of participating in a disturbance act that led to the death of Samuel on May 12.

READ ALSO: Sexual Assault: Court Sentences School Bus Driver To Life Imprisonment

Musa said an investigation was in progress.

When the charges were read, the accused men pleaded not guilty, and the lead Defense Counsel, Prof. Mansur Ibrahim, applied for bail on behalf of the accused persons.

Ibrahim urged the court to grant the accused persons bail on liberal terms, citing constitutional provisions and sections of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

The Trial Judge (name and court location withheld for security reasons) reserved the ruling on the bail application and ordered the accused to be remanded in correctional custody.

At the time of the arraignment, cameras were barred from the court premises