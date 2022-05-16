Two Killed As Police Engage Gunmen In Anambra

Two persons were killed in the early hours of Monday, following a duel between men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and a yet to be identified group of gunmen in Anambra State.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, in a brief statement revealed that the command’s operatives on crime prevention patrol along Umunze, road, Orumba South LGA, engaged armed men who were allegedly enforcing a “sit-at-home order” in the area.

DSP Tochukwu further stated that the operatives neutralized two of the miscreants and recovered a white Toyota Hiace Bus with no registration number.

According to him, the men were obstructing the movement of innocent road users going about their businesses.

The hoodlums also forcefully collected motorbikes and tricycles, chasing away their rightful owners and setting the vehicles ablaze.

DSP Tochukwu said operatives of the command have intensified patrol within the state, adding that the situation is being monitored.