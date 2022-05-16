WAFU B Tournament: Flying Eagles To Tackle Cote d’Ivoire For U-20 AFCON Ticket

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will confront Cote d’Ivoire in the second semi-final of the ongoing WAFU B U-20 Championship in Niamey, the Niger Republic on Tuesday, May 17th.

Nigeria emerged winners of group B while the Ivory Coast finished as the second-placed team in Group A,

What is up for grabs on Tuesday? A ticket to next year’s Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt which will take place from 18th February to 12th March 2023. Only the two finalists from the WAFU B tournament will qualify for the eight-team competition in Egypt.

Coach Ladan Bosso’s boys will file out against the Ivorians at the Stade General Seyni Kountché at 8 pm, after the first semi-final between the Benin Republic and Burkina Faso at the same venue.

Ibrahim Muhammad and Ahmed Abdullahi scored the goals that consigned African champions Ghana to a 2-0 defeat last Sunday before the Flying Eagles drew 2-2 with Burkina Faso on Wednesday. The latter’s 2-1 defeat of Ghana earned them a place in the last four.

Despite scorer Ahmed Abdullahi’s injury that has knocked him out of the tournament, Coach Bosso is confident that his team will rise to the occasion against the Ivorians and qualify for the competition in Egypt.