APC Governorship Primary: Police Warn Against Violence, Thuggery In Niger

Ahead of the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the police authorities have warned residents of Niger State against violence and thuggery.

The warning was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, saying adequate security measures have been put in place to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

“Niger State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public and party actors, that the Police Command and other security agencies in the state have emplaced adequate proactive security measures before, during and after the exercise,” the statement read in part.

“The Command hereby warns that anyone who has no business with the exercise should stay away from the venue and all delegates are equally advised to conduct themselves maturely and properly, as the Command is battle-ready and will not condone any acts of violence and thuggery.”

This is even as he advised parents and guardians to talk to their wards against being used as political thugs to disrupt public peace or political activities, as anyone found in the act of thuggery shall be dealt with in accordance with the law.