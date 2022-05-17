BREAKING: Many Feared Killed As Explosion Rocks Sabon Gari Area Of Kano

There has been an explosion on Aba Road in the Sabon Gari area of Kano, leaving several people injured with some feared killed.

Details of the blast and its cause are still sketchy but visuals from the scene show that it affected some buildings and left several injured including school children.

The visuals also confirm that the blast might have claimed several lives with at least one corpse seen on the floor.

A crowd had gathered right after the blast with some people trying to help the injured and others lamenting the damage.

It is not yet clear if one of the buildings housed a school, but the visuals showed several schoolchildren being moved away from the scene. One of them was injured.

More to follow…