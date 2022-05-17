NDLEA Arrests ‘Wanted Drug Baroness’, Seals Her Mansion In Delta

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday said it has arrested “a wanted 59-year-old drug baroness” in Delta State.

According to a statement signed by NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi, the arrested baroness was the backbone of a major cartel distributing drugs in Delta and adjoining states.

She was arrested at her palatial mansion where she cooks and distributes Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine and other illicit substances, the statement said.

“No fewer than nine of her staff and associates were arrested along with her in coordinated simultaneous operations at her expansive residence and drug bunks where she accommodates drug users and sells illicit substances to them and others in parts of Warri, Delta state,” the statement said.

“Apart from various quantities of Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Molly, and Loud seized from her home and drug bunks; a pump action gun, 15 cartridges, documents, two cars, mobile phones, drug paraphernalia such as sodium bicarbonate and polythene wrappings were also recovered for further investigation.”

Five of her staff “that cook, cut, package and distribute the drugs were” also arrested in her house and “other parts of the town during the raids by Strike Force officers of NDLEA supported by the military.”

The NDLEA noted that she had been “under surveillance for weeks after her identification as a major distributor of illicit drugs in the South South state.”