Train Attack: Relatives Of Abducted Victims Vow To Disrupt Resumption Of Services

The aggrieved relatives insisted that there will be no resumption of train services until all 61 passengers who were abducted are rescued.

Reacting to the statement by the NRC on the planned Resumption of Services to Channels Television, the chairman of the concerned Relatives of Abducted Persons, Dr. Abdulfatai Jimoh accused the NRC management of being insensitive towards the plight of the victims and their families.

While reiterating their earlier call for the immediate sack of the NRC management over gross incompetence, Jimoh lamented that most of the relatives of the victims have become helpless with some of them attempting to commit suicide due to the lingering stay of their loved ones in the custody of the terrorists.

He, however, appealed to President Muhammad Buhari to facilitate the speedy rescue of the kidnapped victims as the commander in chief of the nation’s Armed Forces, adding that the lives of the people should be of utmost importance to the President and the Federal government.

On March 28, gunmen attacked passengers on an Abuja-Kaduna bound train at Dutse Forest in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Eight People lost their lives, 26 were injured while 62 others including women and children were kidnapped during the attack.

The victims have spent 50 days in custody, with only two of them released so far.