BREAKING: FG Withdraws Newly Amended Charges Against Nnamdi Kanu

The Federal Government has withdrawn the newly amended charge against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, Kanu had been denied a bail application by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja on the grounds that his absence in the past, since 2017, should be determined, before a bail application, would be entertained.

Upon withdrawal of the newly amended charges by the FG, the Federal High Court struck out the charges preferred against Nnamdi Kanu

This came after Mike Ozekhome complained to the court that the prosecution was trying to delay processes by continuous amendment of the charge against his client.

Ozekhome also told the court that this is the seventh time the Federal government was amending its charge.

Justice Nyako agreed with Ozekhome’s submission stating that Kanu is not expected to take a plea on those newly amended charges immediately, as he needs time to digest them before doing so.