Eintracht Frankfurt Beat Rangers To Win Europa League

Updated May 18, 2022

Frankfurt’s Colombian striker Rafael Borre (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after Eintracht Frankfurt won the UEFA Europa League final football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Glasgow Rangers at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on May 18, 2022. Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP

 

Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers 5-4 on penalties to win the Europa League after Wednesday’s final in Seville finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.

Colombian striker Rafael Borre scored the winning penalty for Frankfurt in the shoot-out after Rangers’ Aaron Ramsey had earlier seen his kick saved by Kevin Trapp.

Borre had cancelled out Joe Aribo’s opener in normal time and no more goals were added in the extra period before Eintracht won their first European trophy since the 1980 UEFA Cup.

