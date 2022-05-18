Gunmen Attack Delta Community, Kill One And Set Four Vehicles Ablaze

One person has been dead after suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) invaded the Ugbolu community, an outskirt of Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Four vehicles, including three articulated trucks conveying cement, were also set ablaze.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police Ari Ali Mohammed confirmed this during a press briefing at the state police headquarters in Asaba on Wednesday.

According to him, the suspected militant group reportedly blocked the Ugbolu/Illah Road and attacked two Dangote trucks. The driver was killed after he denied knowledge of any sit-at-home order by the group.

Meanwhile, the police have warned miscreants to steer clear of the state, assuring the public of their safety as they go about their usual businesses. The police authorities stressed that there is no-sit-at-home order in the state.