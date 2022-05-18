Malami, Tallen Attend FEC Meeting After Withdrawing Political Ambitions

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen are attending the Federal Executive Council meeting a few days after withdrawing their political ambitions.

Malami was vying for the governorship position in Kebbi State while Tallen was vying for the Senatorial position in Plateau.

Before the commencement of the meeting which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, a minute silence was held in honour of the former Minister of communications under Gen. Ibrahim Babangida regime, Olawole Adeniji Ige, who died at the age of 83.

Those who were physically in attendance are the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, and National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (rtd).

Other Ministers are also in attendance include; the Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Power, Abubakar Aliyu, Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; that of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora; Agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri as well as Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba.

The President had on Friday, May 13 held a valedictory service for the 10 outgoing members of the Federal Executive Council seeking elective offices at a brief ceremony held at the Council chamber.