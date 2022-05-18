Advertisement

NBA Playoffs: Nnamdi Vincent Leads Miami Heat In Game 1 In Eastern Conference Finals

Updated May 18, 2022
Boston point guard, Nnamdi Vincent with fellow teammates

 

D’Tigers point guard Nnamdi Vincent scored 17 points to help the Miami Heat beat the Boston Celtics in game one of the eastern conference finals of the NBA playoffs.

Vincent started in place of the injured kyle lowry and shot 5 for 10 from the field, including three 3-pointers while making all 4 of his free throw attempts.

The 25-year-old also had 2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks in 34 minutes of play.

Jimmy Butler led the heat with 41 points including 27 in the second half.

Bam Adebayo scored 10 points while Victor Oladipo added 5.

Both teams will meet again in game 2 on Thursday in Miami.

 



