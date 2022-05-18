Osinbajo Visits Niger State, Meets APC Delegates Behind Closed Door

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday visited Minna, Niger State where he met with delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) behind closed doors.

After his arrival in Minna, he first held a closed-door meeting with the Emir of Minna, Umar-Faruk Bahago at his palace before heading to the Government House to meet with the delegates.

The Political Adviser to the President on Political Matters Senator Babafemi Ojudu who spoke to the delegates said the Vice President takes them as partners in progress and not followers.

Ojudu further told them that arrangements are in place to make all delegates comfortable during the presidential primary scheduled to hold in Abuja.

Osinbajo’s visit comes just six days after APC chieftain Bola Tinubu came to Minna.