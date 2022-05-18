Advertisement

Osinbajo Visits Niger State, Meets APC Delegates Behind Closed Door

Channels Television  
Updated May 18, 2022
Vice President Osinbajo addressing the delegates in Niger State on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022.

 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday visited Minna, Niger State where he met with delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) behind closed doors. 

After his arrival in Minna, he first held a closed-door meeting with the Emir of Minna, Umar-Faruk Bahago at his palace before heading to the Government House to meet with the delegates.

A cross-section of the delegates.

 

The Political Adviser to the President on Political Matters Senator Babafemi Ojudu who spoke to the delegates said the Vice President takes them as partners in progress and not followers.

READ ALSO: [2023] APC Adjusts Timetable For Primary Elections

 

Ojudu further told them that arrangements are in place to make all delegates comfortable during the presidential primary scheduled to hold in Abuja.

Osinbajo’s visit comes just six days after APC chieftain Bola Tinubu came to Minna.



