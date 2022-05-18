Zamfara PDP Suspends State Chairman Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The Peoples Democratic Government (PDP) Zamfara chapter has suspended the state chairman over alleged anti-party activities.

Zamfara State PDP state working committee announced the suspension of Retired Colonel Bala Mande until an investigation into the allegations raised against him is concluded.

According to the statement by the state party publicity secretary Abba Bello on Wednesday in Gusau, the Chairman was suspended over anti-party activities.

“This became necessary owing to the fact that the State Chairman has been conducting the affairs of the party without the involvement of the State Working committee”.

The statement added that his actions are in clear violation of the various sections of the PDP constitution.

“It became necessary to forestall the abuse of power and the derailment of the rules governing the running of the party.

“The suspension is for a period of one month, this is expedient to allow the Working Committee to constitute a panel of inquiry into the allegation”.

“Considering the foregoing, the Vice-Chairman Kaura Namoda zone, Mallam Ali Namoda will oversee the activities of the party for the period of his suspension”.

Bello further said, the state working committee has inaugurated a panel of inquiry to investigate this allegation.

The members of the panel are Ahmed Sani Kaura Chairman, Bala Zurmi Member, Sanin Baba member, Abdulhadi Ahmed member, Suwaiba Bako Member Abul Mustapha member, and Barr. Ibrahim Jibril is to serve as Secretary

Reacting to the allegations, the suspended Chairman, Colonel Bala Mande (rtd) told Channels Television via telephone conversation that the purported suspension was orchestrated by the former deputy Governor of the State, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau because he does not want defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC)

According to Colonel Mande, he has been trying to bring people from other political parties especially from APC to join PDP in the state.

He said the impeached deputy Governor want to contest for the office of the Governor of Zamfara State under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party and opposed people from other political parties to join PDP

“Some frustrated persons who feel is losing grip of the party, is the former Deputy Governor of the state that is pushing them, he wants to contest for Governorship and he has issues and he is opposed to other people coming into the party from APC which we want the party to grow and enforced but he doesn’t want that.”

“He feels I am the one who is welcoming the idea of people coming into the party, so he get about four or five persons, they sat down somewhere and they made that announcement.” Colonel Mande concluded.