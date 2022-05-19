Adamawa Governorship: Court Summons PDP, INEC Over Waziri’s Disqualification

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday summoned the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to appear over the purported disqualification of Abubakar Waziri from the Adamawa governorship primary.

In a ruling on an ex-parte application by Waziri, Justice Obiora Egwuatu said it was in the interest of justice for all the parties to appear and respond to the issues in the matter.

Counsel to Waziri, Louis Alozie (SAN) had earlier informed the court that the purported disqualification of Waziri was done in breach of the Electoral Act and the party guidelines after both the Yola South Local Government Area and the Steering Committee cleared him for fulfilling all the requirements to participate in the primary election billed for May 23.

Waziri had sought the court to declare that he is qualified to contest the gubernatorial primary election of the PDP in Adamawa State for the selection of the party’s candidate for the Governorship election in Adamawa State.

He also sought the court to declare that his purported disqualification from contesting the PDP Gubernatorial Primary Election in Adamawa State is unconstitutional, illegal, null and void, and of no effect whatsoever.

Waziri sought an order restraining INEC from accepting the result of any primary election of the PDP in which he was not allowed to contest.

Justice Egwuatu, therefore, adjourned to May 31 for a hearing.