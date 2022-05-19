Police Arrest Illegal Dealer Of Explosives, Recover Devices In Edo

The Police have arrested an illegal dealer of explosives and recovered explosive devices in Edo State.

The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, in a statement assured residents of reducing crime to the barest minimum.

He directed all area Commanders, tactical heads, and Divisional Police Officers to engage in intelligence gathering, bush combing in their areas of jurisdictions, and hideout of criminals have since started yielding positive results.

“On the 18/05/2022 at about 1400hrs, operatives of the Command attached to Fugar Divisional headquarters while on routine patrol along Auchi/Aghenebode Road, intercepted a Sienna bus en route Aghenebode with ten (10) passengers, on the spot search was conducted on the vehicle and items suspected to be explosive devices were found in a bag of one of the passengers, Michael Akhigbe ‘M’ (46) a native of Iyuku Uzairue, Auchi in Etsako West LGA of Edo State”.

The item recovered from the suspect bag were five high explosive 60mm and 50 supreme card relay.

He noted that the suspect is cooperating with police investigation while further investigation led to the arrest of two more suspects namely; Yesufu Blessing ‘M’ (45) a native of Iyuku Uzairue resident in Auchi a quarry blaster and Haruna Braimah ‘M’ (35) a tipper driver also a native of Iyuku Uzairue and resident in Auchi also

The police commissioner further directed the command’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit (EOD) to take over the recovered explosive devices for technical analysis while the investigation continues and assured the residents to be calm and go about their lawful businesses.