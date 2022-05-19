Troops Kill ‘Kidnap Kingpin’ In Akwa Ibom, Recover Weapons

Troops have eliminated “a notorious kidnapper and gang leader” in Akwa Ibom state, Mr Otobong Moses alias Oto Abasi.

He was killed in a raid carried out by troops of 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army in conjunction with the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps as well as other security agencies.

According to a statement signed by army spokesperson Akari Idereghi, the raid was carried out at Obong Ebot community in Etim Ekpo LGA of Akwa Ibom State “at the early hours of Wednesday 18 May 2022.”

“The raid operation was as a result of a sustained surveillance on the activities of the notorious kingpin and his syndicate,” the statement added.

“The first phase of the operations was conducted on 12 May 2022. During the operations, troops raided the criminals hideout but on sighting the troops the criminals abandoned their hideout and fled. The gallant troops rescued the kidnapped victims and arrested two collaborators of the criminal kingpin while the shrine, hideout and assorted charms were set ablaze by the troops.

“Further investigation revealed that the criminal gang is known for terrorising the locals, kidnapping, killing and burying their victims who do not do their biddings in shallow graves in the general area.

“Items recovered from the raid include; one Sub Machine Gun and magazine, 67 rounds of 9MM ammunition, two motorcycles, 16 mobile phones, one AK 47 rifle magazine with 30 rounds of 7.62MM Special ammunition, nine machetes, two military monkey jackets and one helmet strapped with military camouflage uniform. Others include; 2 pairs of military camouflage uniform, one military police beret, one police camouflage face cap, one military pull over, ATM card, two TV sets, a standing fan, decoder and four generator sets.

“The good people of Etim Ekpo, Ukanafun LGAs and indeed the entire Akwa Ibom State are enjoined to go about their lawful business. However, those who are bent on disturbing the peace enjoyed in the state are advised to desist or prepare to face the wrath of the law.”