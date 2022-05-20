2023: Osinbajo Arrives In Imo To Continue Presidential Campaign

The Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Friday travelled to Owerri, the Imo state capital via the Sam Mbakwe Airport.

The purpose of his visit to Imo state is to woo party delegates ahead of the All Progressive Congress’ presidential primaries billed to hold later this month.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo Visits Niger State, Meets APC Delegates Behind Closed Door

He was received by the Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma, APC Chairman in Imo state, McDonald Amadi, other state executives of the party, Imo state top government functionaries and party supporters.

After leaving the airport, the Vice President proceeded to the palace of the Chairman of Imo state council of traditional rulers Emma Okeke to make his intentions known.

He is also scheduled to visit the APC state secretariat to meet with delegates.

The Vice President had campaigned in Rivers State on Thursday.