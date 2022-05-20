2023: Osinbajo Meets Osun Delegates, Vows To Hit Ground Running As President

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has said he has acquired the experience, understanding, and knowledge to hit the ground running from day one if he becomes the country’s President.

Osinbajo stated this on Friday in Osogbo, Osun State, while addressing party delegates as part of his national consultation visit ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential primary election.

He said although it takes one and a half to two years for a new person in government to understand the system and start to perform, in his own case, the almost eight years spent as vice president has positioned him to start working from day one.

“You all know why I’m here. The reason for my being here is because I have put myself forward as a presidential aspirant. I have served for eight years in government and I understand what it takes to govern this country,” he said.

“I have the knowledge, understanding, and experience to govern this country. I can hit the ground running from day one if I become the President of Nigeria. Everybody in government knows that it takes even a governor up to one year to understand the nitty-gritty of government.”

‘We Are Proud Of You’

Prof. Osinbajo acknowledged the achievements of Governor Gboyega Oyetola, the progressive nature of members of the APC in the state, and the struggle to ensure that the Osun was being governed by the party.

Speaking during the event, Governor Oyetola, who was represented by his deputy, Benedict Alabi, appreciated Osinbajo for his visit and the recognition of the works and achievements of the administration.

“I want to start by appreciating the Vice President. On our way to the Palace, he sighted some of the good works of Mr Governor,” he stated.

On his part, the state Chairman of APC, Prince Gboyega Famodun, hailed the Vice President’s record of achievements through President Muhammadu Buhari.

Famodun said: “We are proud of you in the past seven years for serving us and all the achievements through Mr President. We have here 23 out of 26 members of the House of Assembly, all local government chairmen, party chairmen, and secretaries, as well as party leaders. We are represented from our different segments”.

Osinbajo had earlier visited the Ataojas of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, who wished him well on his ambition.

The monarch urged Osinbajo to facilitate the completion of all abandoned Federal Government projects in the state before the forthcoming general elections.