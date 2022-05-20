Antonio Rudiger Bids Chelsea Goodbye

Antonio Rudiger has penned down his final farewell note to the Chelsea faithful ahead of his move to Real Madrid.

The stalwart German defender who signed from Roma in 2017 for a fee of £29 million won the FA Cup in his first season, followed by the UEFA Europa League in his second season, and the UEFA Champions League in 2021.

Discussions between the centre-back’s representatives and Chelsea had taken place in January but, no new, improved official offer was tabled.

Real Madrid emerged favourites to secure Rudiger’s services on a pre-contract agreement – after successful; talks with Rudiger’s representatives.

The 29-year-old on Wednesday confirmed his exit from the club in an open letter to Chelsea fans titled “Dear Chelsea.”

“I don’t like goodbyes. But I will try to make this one special, from the heart,” Rudiger opened with.

Rudiger was full of praise for his fellow teammate Ngolo Kante, whom he described as “one of the nicest guys in football.”

Rudiger also cited Thomas Tuchel as instrumental in his resurgence at the club also thanking the German for his belief in him.