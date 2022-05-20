Advertisement

Court Sentences Danish Man Peter Nielsen To Death For Killing Wife, Daughter

Shola Soyele  
Updated May 20, 2022
Alleged Murder: Danish Man To Remain In Prison As Trial Begins In October
Peter Nielsen during his arraignment on charges of allegedly killing his wife and daughter at the Lagos High Court, Igbosere, Lagos on June 13, 2018.

 

A Lagos High Court Sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square of Lagos Island on Friday sentenced to death by hanging, a Danish man, Peter Nielsen, accused of killing his Nigerian wife Zainab and his three-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

The judgment which lasted about five hours was delivered by Justice Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile.

The Lagos State Government had arraigned the defendant, Peter Nielsen, before the court on a two-count charge of murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

READ ALSO: ‘Human Remains’ Discovered On Lagos Airport Runway – FAAN

The state submitted that the defendant aged 53 allegedly killed his Nigerian musician wife, Zainab also known as Alizee and his daughter on April 5, 2018, at about 3.45 am at their Banana Island residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos

Nielsen was arraigned on June 13, 2018.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the two counts of murder punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

 

More to follow…



More on Headlines

‘Human Remains’ Discovered On Lagos Airport Runway – FAAN

‘It Takes Away Our Future’: D’Tigress Wants FG To Overturn Basketball Ban

Presidency: ‘I’m Not Running As A Northern Candidate,’ Lawan Campaigns In Katsina

Deborah: Tambuwal Lifts Curfew In Sokoto, Bans ‘All Forms Of Procession’

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV