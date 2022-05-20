Advertisement

Entries For 2023/2024 Chevening Scholarships To Open August 2

Updated May 20, 2022
Chevening Awards are an important element in Britain’s public diplomacy effort and bring professionals, who have already displayed outstanding leadership talents, to study in the UK.
Applications for fully funded Chevening Scholarships for the 2023/2024 academic year are scheduled to open on August 2.

Recipients of a Chevening scholarship can study for one-year master’s degrees at UK universities.

“We are thrilled to announce the dates for this year’s applications,” a notice on the scholarship administrator’s verified Twitter page said.

“Applications will open on 2 August and close on 1 November.”

 

The scholarship is funded by the UK government through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations.

It is aimed at developing global leaders and since 1983 has enabled over 50,000 professionals, including many Nigerians, to study in the UK.



