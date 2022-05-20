Advertisement

16 Persons Arrested As Police, Commercial Drivers Clash In Lagos State

Channels Television  
Updated May 20, 2022
A file photo of the Lagos Taskforce operatives. [email protected] Taskforce112

 

The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested sixteen persons for obstructing the operation of the team in the Iyana Ipaja area of the state.

This is according to the Taskforce Chairman, Sola Jejeloye, who said the operatives were in the area to enforce the removal of illegal parking which causes heavy traffic along the corridor.

RELATED

Delivery Riders, Power Bikes Not Affected By Okada Ban – Police Commissioner

Okada Passengers In Areas Where It Has Been Ban Will Be Tried – Lagos CP

He told Channels Television that the team was met with strict resistance while the windscreens of their operational vehicle were smatched by the drivers.

Jejeloye added that those arrested have also been charged to court following the incident.



More on Local

Entries For 2023/2024 Chevening Scholarships To Open August 2

Buhari Arrives In Abu Dhabi, To Meet New President

Okada Passengers In Areas Where It Has Been Ban Will Be Tried – Lagos CP

Suspected IPOB Members Flee As Troops Clear Hideouts In Imo

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV