Advertisement
Osimhen Wins Serie A U-23 Most Valuable Player Award
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has won the Italian Serie A Most Valuable Player (MVP) for U-23 footballers.
The Napoli hitman beat Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic to the prize which was announced on Friday evening.
“Goals, goals, goals. A young striker with the experience of a veteran:
@victorosimhen9 is the best Under-23 of this #SerieA,” the league tweeted on its official handle while unveiling the former U-17 World Cup champion as the winner.
❇️ Goals, goals, goals. A young striker with the experience of a veteran: @victorosimhen9 is the best Under-23 of this #SerieA💎@en_sscnapoli #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/IaAYSAQYb6
— Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 20, 2022