Osimhen Wins Serie A U-23 Most Valuable Player Award

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has won the Italian Serie A Most Valuable Player (MVP) for U-23 footballers.

The Napoli hitman beat Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic to the prize which was announced on Friday evening.

“Goals, goals, goals. A young striker with the experience of a veteran:

@victorosimhen9 is the best Under-23 of this #SerieA,” the league tweeted on its official handle while unveiling the former U-17 World Cup champion as the winner.