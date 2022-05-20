Advertisement

Osimhen Wins Serie A U-23 Most Valuable Player Award

Channels Television  
Updated May 20, 2022
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has won the Italian Serie A Most Valuable Player (MVP) for U-23 footballers. 

The Napoli hitman beat Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic to the prize which was announced on Friday evening.

“Goals, goals, goals. A young striker with the experience of a veteran:
@victorosimhen9 is the best Under-23 of this #SerieA,” the league tweeted on its official handle while unveiling the former U-17 World Cup champion as the winner.



