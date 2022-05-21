2023: Osinbajo Meets APC Delegates In Zamfara, Katsina

Ahead of the presidential primary of All Progressives Congress (APC), Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has met with delegates of the party in Zamfara and Katsina states.

In Zamfara, Osibanjo met with delegates behind closed doors as journalists were barred from the meeting.

After the closed door meeting that lasted for over an hour, the Vice President told journalists that he was in Gusau to meet the delegates of the party and to inform them about his presidential ambition

He said he had a fruitful discussion with the delegates on different issues ranging from the nation’s economy, the future and other matters of concern for the party and the country.

“In preparatory to the primaries of our party at the end of the month, I’m here to talk to members of our party and we had very fruitful discussions on wide ranging issues, concerning the economy of the country, concerning the future and so many other matters of concern for the party and for the country,” he said.

In Katsina, the Vice President also held discussions on issues concerning security, the economy and human capital development, among others, at the Banquet Hall of the General Muhammadu Buhari Government House.

He also met with the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari.