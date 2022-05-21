APC Appeal Committee Upholds Kaduna Delegate Congresses

The Appeals Committee for the Ad-hoc Delegate Congresses of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, has upheld the Congress, describing the exercise as successful.

The party had within last week conducted congresses to elect local government, state and national delegates , with the delegates elected by consensus

in accordance with APC’s elections guidelines and constitution.

Addressing a news conference at the end of its sitting at the Kaduna State APC Secretariat on Saturday, the five-man Committee headed by Mrs Tinuke Ogunrinde said, the congresses were hitch-free, as no petition was received before, during and after the congresses.

READ ALSO: Yahaya Bello Should Allow Those Of Us Older Than Him To Run For President – Amaechi

She said that 1,275 delegates were elected for local government and state respectively, while 69 national delegates were unanimously elected.

She said that, “Our great party, the APC assigned us to serve as the Appeal Committee for the Special Congress held on 17th and 18th May, 2022 to elect the Local Government, State and National Delegates for Kaduna State.

“With gratitude to our Party for the confidence reposed in us by this appointment, We set out to diligently do our duty.

“This Appeal Committee received records from the Congress Committee appointed by our great Party confirming that various categories of delegates emerged from the Special Congress in the 23 local government areas as follows: 1,275 Local Government Delegates, 1,275 State Delegates and 69 National Delegates were unanimously elected during the Special Congress by consensus.

“At the conclusion of our assignment, this Committee did not receive ANY petition, before, during or after the Special Congress of the Kaduna State APC.

“All the members of this Committee are grateful to our Party, the APC, for this appointment and we express our appreciation for the cooperation of the Kaduna State Chapter of the APC,” she said.

Other members of the Committee include; Auwal Musa Bashir (Gombe), Mr. Madu Saleh (Yobe), Engr. Lawal Abdullah Abubakar (Kano) and Akinola Bamigbola (Kwara).