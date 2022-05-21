Police Say Kano Explosion Caused By ‘Mixed Chemical And Gas Reactions’

The police in Kano have said the explosion that rocked the city on Thursday was as a result of “mixed Chemical/Gas reactions exposed to a source of heat, such as fire, spark or increase in pressure resulting in combustion/shock waves, creating an explosion which can have shattering effects.”

The police had earlier suggested the explosion was caused by a welding accident.

But in a statement on Saturday, the police said preliminary investigations revealed toxic chemicals and other hazardous materials at the scene of the explosion.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that, among the 9 victims of the explosion, one of them deals in illicit storage of toxic chemicals and other hazardous materials,” the police statement, signed by spokesperson Abdullahi Kiyawa, said.

“He was later identified as Michael Adejo (now late).”

According to the police, items recovered at the scene include: “Five (5) Bottles of different brands of Acidic Liquid; three (3) Bags of Potassium substance; One (1) Jeri can of mixed chemicals; Six and a half (6.5) Cartons of Snuff (Tobacco); and Five (5) Drums of Polymer (Chemical).

The police said arrests have been made in connection with the illicit materials.

IED loaded car

Meanwhile, the police said it has seized a motor vehicle fully loaded with Improvised Explosive Device materials.

Acting based on an intelligence report, the police recovered the motor vehicle after its occupants abandoned it following a hot chase at Bubbugaje Quarters Kumbotso LGA in Kano.

The police said the vehicle contained “Two (2) AK-47 Rifles, Four (4) AK-47 Magazines, One Thousand and Ninety-Eight (1,098) Live Ammunition, and Two (2) Pistol Magazines.”

Explosion victims

In Saturday’s statement, the police confirmed that nine persons died as a result of Tuesday’s explosion and eight persons, including students, sustained minor injuries.

The police gave the names of the dead persons as Ejike Vincent (Wielder); Michael Adejo (Chemical Seller); Musa Kalla (Tea Seller); Christiana Abosade; Mary; Austine Dada; Madam Owoleke; Omo Ben; and Bose Oladapo.