APC Postpones Presidential Screening Exercise

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the screening of the 25 presidential aspirants slated for Monday, May 23rd.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka, announced the postponement in a statement issued on Sunday night, although no reason was given for the change in plan.

Morka added that a new date for the screening exercise will be communicated to the public shortly, without mentioning any specific time.

“The Screening Exercise for Presidential Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier scheduled to be held on Monday, May 23rd, 2022, is hereby postponed,” the terse statement read.

“A new date for the exercise will be announced shortly. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

Key aspirants that have submitted their forms include Vice President Yemi Osibanjo; APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu; ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former Minister of Niger Delta Development, Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

Others are Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade; his Ebonyi State counterpart, Gov. Dave Umahi; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; ex-Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba and former Senate President, Sen. Ken Nnamani.

Similarly, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; his Jigawa State counterpart, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; ex-Zamfara State governor, Sen. Ahmed Yerima; former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; former Imo State governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha and former Ogun state governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosu are also not left out.

This is the second time that the APC National Working Committee will shift the date of the presidential screening after it failed to hold last weekend.