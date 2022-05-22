Buhari Has Done Well Whether People Like It Or Not – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, on Sunday praised the efforts of the current administration in handling the nation’s affairs.

Umahi, a frontline aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said President Muhammadu Buhari has done well in piloting Nigeria’s affairs since assuming office in 2015.

“In terms of naming all the indices that are needed now to improve on what Mr President has done because whether you like it or not, this President has done very well. If it is in infrastructure, security, economy, uniting Nigerians, I think God has helped him to do very well in each and every one of them,” he said during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

“Nigerians are very tired of political promises. They want to see evidence of what you have done. I have evidence of what I have done and I believe that what I have done could be replicated at the national level.”

He further evaluated the Federal Government’s handling of the nation’s security challenges, scoring the current administration high.

Umahi believes that the security situation would have worsened if Buhari wasn’t on board, describing the Commander-in-Chief as one who is not vindictive.

“The security situation in the country, I have always told people that if we didn’t have the kind of President we have that is very humane and not vindictive, nobody knows where Nigeria would have been by now,” he restated.

“So, he has helped us tremendously in the security of the South-East. This thing started as a joke and today it is quite a big issue.”