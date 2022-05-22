PDP Reps Primaries: Elumelu Emerges As Candidate For Aniocha/Oshimili Constituency

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency.

Elumelu was declared the winner on Sunday in the delegates’ election which now makes him the PDP candidate for the 2023 general elections.

The Chairman of the Delta State Electoral Committee, Funkekeme Solomon, declared Elumelu the winner after the vote count.

While giving a breakdown of the total 132 votes garnered, Funkekeme said Elumelu got 80 votes by way of affirmation, 17 by buying, and 35 by other means.

In his remarks, an elated Elumelu attributed his victory to God and his family members for supporting him strongly for the past few months.

He also appreciated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the roles he played in his emergence as the Aniocha/Oshimili constituency candidate.

“I feel very happy; I thank the Almighty God, only Him has done this. Most importantly, I thank my family, they have given me all the support. For few months, they have lost me because of this election. I give them thanks; I thank my mother for being a wonderful mother,” he said.

“I thank my brothers – Peter, Tony, all of them. Most importantly, I thank my governor, the Ekwueme of the universe. My federal constituency will always stand by you; whatever you ask us to do, we will do.

“Thank you so much for providing the enabling environment for me to come out victorious. Most importantly, let me thank the hierarchy of PDP in Abuja led by the National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, for allowing transparency in all the processes that has happened today.”