Bayelsa Queens Win NWFL Title In Style

Bayelsa Queens were on Sunday crowned the 2021/2022 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) champions after a 2-1 victory against Nasarawa Amazons in the Super Six playoff.

Monday Gift netted a brace in the game with her first strike coming in the 25th second, making it the fastest goal in the 2021/2022 NWFL Premiership Super League.

Although Basirat Amoo levelled for Amazons in the 16th minute, Monday doubled the score nine minutes later to give the four-time champions the coveted trophy.

They won all five matches in the playoff held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State to emerge as the champions of the abridged season.

They went home with the prize money of N5m and will now feature in the WAFU Zone B play-off for the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Nasarawa Amazons got N3m, while last year’s winners and second runners-up, Rivers Angels pocketed N2m.

Rivers Angels represented Nigeria at the maiden edition of the Women’s Champions League which was held in Egypt.

ʙᴀʏᴇʟsᴀ ǫᴜᴇᴇɴs ʜᴀᴅ ᴀ ᴄʟᴇᴀɴ sᴡᴇᴇᴘ ᴏғ ᴛʜᴇ 2022 ɴᴡғʟ ᴘʀᴇᴍɪᴇʀsʜɪᴘ ɪɴᴅɪᴠɪᴅᴜᴀʟ ᴀᴡᴀʀᴅs. ᴡᴏɴ ᴛʜʀᴇᴇ ᴀᴄᴄᴏʟᴀᴅᴇs, ᴘʟᴀʏᴇʀ ᴏғ ᴛʜᴇ ᴍᴀᴛᴄʜ, ʟᴇᴀɢᴜᴇ ᴛᴏᴘsᴄᴏʀᴇʀ & ᴘʟᴀʏᴇʀ ᴏғ ᴛʜᴇ sᴇᴀsᴏɴ ᴀᴡᴀʀᴅs. pic.twitter.com/yAr9ImUAbc — NWFL (@TheNWFL) May 23, 2022

Monday Gift, the team’s key woman, who is on loan from Robo Queens, claimed the Golden Boot prize. She scored 12 goals in five matches.

She also won the Player of the Season award.