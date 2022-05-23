Benue North-West Will Be My Priority, Says Ortom After Winning PDP Senate Ticket

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Benue North West senatorial district election.

Following his emergence as the party’s consensus candidate, as he was the sole aspirant for the poll, he thanked the people for the confidence they have in him.

“I appreciate God for today and Benue people, especially Benue North West senatorial district for adopting me as the sole candidate of the PDP for the election in the zone,” he said while addressing reporters on Monday at the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital.

“What can I say? I want to express my inestimable appreciation to the people for standing with me as governor of Benue State and for giving me another opportunity before my tenure finishes.”

The governor had an audience with reporters in the company of the PDP Chairman in Benue, John Ngbede, and some members of the State Executive Council.

He was grateful to the party and the people of the zone for finding him worthy to fly the PDP flag as a consensus candidate for the election.

The incumbent lawmaker representing Benue North West senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Emmanuel Oker’Jev, had said he would not seek re-election in the forthcoming polls.

As a result, Governor Ortom promised to prioritise the well-being of the people of the zone if elected to represent the senatorial district.

“My pledge and commitment to the people is that I will continue to do my best, I will put them first,” he said. “Benue people, especially the Benue North West senatorial district will be my priority.

“They will be on my first-line charge in all that I do. I will not leave them. This uncommon support that they have given me, I have nothing to pay back than to remain their loyal servant and to work with them, to give all that I have for their service.”