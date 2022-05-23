Policeman Who Defiled Schoolgirl Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

The Lagos State Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court sitting in Ikeja has convicted and sentenced a dismissed policeman, Mohammed Alidu, to life imprisonment for defiling a nine-year-old- schoolgirl.

Justice Abiola Soladoye handed down the verdict on Monday after holding that the prosecution had convincingly proven the charge of defilement against the convict beyond all reasonable doubt.

The prosecution team, led by Mrs Olusola Soneye, had informed the judge during trial that the convict committed the offence on June 29, 2018, at Makinde Police Barracks Road, Mafoluku, Oshodi in Lagos.

Mrs Soneye said that Alidu abducted the survivor on her way to school and took her into a wooden house after which he defiled her.

The prosecutor disclosed that the convict was apprehended after the survivor reported the incident to the police.

She also said that the convict confessed to defiling the survivor and blamed it on the devil but later denied it as an afterthought.

Four witnesses testified against the policeman during the trial, and he testified on his own behalf.

In her judgment, Justice Soladoye held that the convict was a disgrace to the police because he failed to uphold law and order.

The judge also noted that the survivor’s evidence was fully corroborated by the medical evidence.

“The evidence of the survivor is the most credible in identifying the perpetrator,” the judge said. “The vivid and oral testimony of the survivor satisfies the court that the prosecution has proved every inch of the ingredients.

“He is a disgrace to the entire police because he failed to uphold law and order as he went on a frolic of his own by engaging in bizarre and irresponsible behaviour and turning the barracks into a sex den. It is most chilling.

“The defendant is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment without the option of a fine. He should have his name entered in the Sex Offenders Register of the Lagos State government.”