APC Approves Revised Timetable For 2023 Primary Elections

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday approved a revised Timetable/Schedule of Activities for the Governorship, State House of Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives Primary Elections.

In a statement signed by APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party noted that its Special Convention for the Presidential primary will be held as scheduled between Sunday and Monday.

According to the revised timetable, Governorship and State House of Assembly primaries will now hold on Thursday.

House of Representatives primaries will hold on Friday, while Senate primaries have been scheduled for Saturday.