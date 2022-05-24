Buhari Seeks Collaboration With Banking Institutions To Tackle Economic Challenges

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked executives of banking institutions in West Africa to forge a closer collaboration to tackle the economic challenges confronting the sub-region.

The President said this when he received a delegation from the West African Bankers Association (WABA), led by its President, Thierno Seydou Nourou at the statehouse.

He told the association which was founded in 1981, that the sub-region must find a common understanding and ground to address low access to financial services and recovery from the post-COVID-19 pandemic.