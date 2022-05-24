Advertisement

Buhari Seeks Collaboration With Banking Institutions To Tackle Economic Challenges

Channels Television  
Updated May 24, 2022
President Muhammadu Buhari (M), President of West African Bankers Association (WABA), Mr Thierno Seydou Nourou SY, First Vice President, Mrs Aina Moore, Second Vice President, Dr Guy Laurent Fondjo, Honorary Chairman, Mr John Davies, President WABA Nigeria, Mr Dele Alabi, Secretary-General, Mr Sega Balde, Mr Saloum Baro, Mr Sidy Gabar Demba Fall, Mrs Elizabeth Odukogbe.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked executives of banking institutions in West Africa to forge a closer collaboration to tackle the economic challenges confronting the sub-region.

The President said this when he received a delegation from the West African Bankers Association (WABA), led by its President, Thierno Seydou Nourou at the statehouse.

He told the association which was founded in 1981, that the sub-region must find a common understanding and ground to address low access to financial services and recovery from the post-COVID-19 pandemic.



More on Local

Immigration Decries Inability To Effectively Man Borderlines, 1,490 Illegal Entry Points

‘I Am Under Hostage’, Okorocha Reacts To EFCC’s Presence At His Premises

Jersey To Engage Nigeria On Return Of Jeremiah Useni’s £1.9m Loot

Local Government Accounts: Court Dismisses Governors’ Suit Against NFIU

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV