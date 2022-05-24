Advertisement

Why We Are At Okorocha’s Residence – EFCC

Channels Television  
Updated May 24, 2022

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has explained why it stormed the residence of a former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, on Tuesday.

According to the agency, Senator Okorocha has refused to honour  invitations after jumping administrative bail.

Reacting to EFCC’s presence at his residence on Tuesday, Senator Okorocha has accused the agency of holding him hostage in his own home.

Read the EFCC’s statement below:

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today May 24, 2022, arrived at the Maitama, Abuja home of a former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, to effect his arrest.

The move followed the refusal of the former governor to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Commission.

EFCC had on January 24, 2022 filed a 17-count criminal charge bordering on diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9billion against Okorocha.

The case was assigned to Honourable Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja but attempts to arraign Senator Okorocha were twice stalled owing to the absence of the ex-governor who evaded service of processes.

At the last adjourned date, March 28th, 2022, Justice Ekwo before adjourning until May 30th, 2022, had warned that it was “the last adjournment I shall grant in this matter”.

In the circumstances, the Commission is left with no option than to effect the arrest of Senator Okorocha and bring him to trial.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

24 May, 2022



