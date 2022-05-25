2023 Polls: Osinbajo Visits Sokoto, Says Nigeria Unity Paramount

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has called on Nigerians, especially its leaders to work hard to maintain the unity of the country.

He stated this on Wednesday at the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, when he paid homage to the traditional ruler.

Nigeria, according to the Vice President, is respected and seen as a great nation in the comity of nations because of the unity and diversity of the country.

He was in Sokoto to meet with delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in continuation of his consultation for his presidential bid.

Professor Osinbajo’s visit to the state comes four days to the presidential primary of the ruling party scheduled to take place on Sunday.

In his remarks, the Sultan called on the government to tame the activities of troublemakers, especially those fanning the ember of violence through social media.

He expressed sadness over the report of the murder of a pregnant woman of northern extraction with her children in Anambra State in the south-eastern part of the country.

The traditional ruler also urged leaders at various levels across the country to redouble efforts in establishing and restoring unity and peaceful coexistence among the people, irrespective of their ethnic, religious, and political backgrounds.

Following his meeting with the Sultan, Professor Osinbajo proceeded to meet with the delegates of the ruling party behind closed doors.

At the end of the meeting, he told reporters that the APC was lucky to have qualified presidential aspirants seeking to fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming general elections.