Benue Speaker Beats Deputy Governor To Win PDP Governorship Ticket

The Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Titus Uba, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in the state.

Uba emerged the winner of the exercise conducted on Wednesday at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, the state capital.

He polled 731 votes to defeat the incumbent Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, who raked in 81 votes.

Reacting, the Speaker thanked the delegates and party leadership for trusting him with their mandate.

READ ALSO: Peter Obi Withdraws From PDP Presidential Primary, Dumps Party

This is even as he called for unity among party fateful to emerge victorious in the forthcoming governorship election in 2023, pledging to work with his fellow aspirants.

“One of the greatest days in my life is today and I want to give this to the delegates of our great party who have made the moment what it is now and who have come together to give me the opportunity to fly the flag of PDP in 2023,” he said.

“Responsibility they say is collective. Responsibility to our party is for us to put our heads together and move this state forward. Your Excellency, I am overwhelmed, my speech is filled with joy that I cannot express now.”

In his remarks, Abounu accepted the outcome of the election while briefing journalists in the state capital.

According to him, no human being can swim against the tide but God only.

“The party authority has spoken and the party authority has spoken well – loud and clear and that is how the tide goes,” he said.

“All I can say is that only God can make it possible for somebody like me who is a creation of God to be governor of Benue State.”