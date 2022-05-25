Six Suspected Cultists Arrested For Stirring Up Mayhem In Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command says its men have arrested six suspected members of the dreaded cult groups, Eiye and Aiye, while engaging in a supremacy battle within the Ijaye area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to a press statement by the police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects; Kazeem Ogundairo, Nasiru Idris, Ayo Joshua, Damilare Shogbamu, Bisiriyu Ibrahim Owoyele and Labulo Jamiu, were arrested following a distress call from residents of Ijaye, suggesting that the cultists were rioting within the area.

“Upon receiving the distress call, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, directed the special squad led by ACP Bolanle Muritala to move to the scene and bring the situation under control,” the statement partly read.

On sighting the policemen, some of the hoodlums ran in different directions, while some engaged the policemen with dangerous weapons.

At the end of the encounter, the squad succeeded in arresting six hoodlums, while others escaped.

The police spokesperson further stated that CP Lanre Bankole has ordered a continuous operation to clamp down on all known cultists within the state, noting that an end must come to their nefarious activities.