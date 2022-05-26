Abba Kyari Files Motion Asking Court To Revisit Bail Application, Says Life Under Threat

Detained super cop and suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, has filed a motion requesting the court to revisit his bail application.

The application for the review dated May 12th, 2022 was filed by his counsel, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) at a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

He says it is predicated on the ground that Abba Kyari’s life is under threat.

The senior lawyer pleaded with the court to consider the bail in the interest of justice and to save his client’s life from being cut short.

However, the prosecution counsel, Joseph Nbona, opposed the application on the ground that he had not been served a copy of the application, but only got a wind of it in the open court.

He also cited section 306 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, insisting that the request is against the provision of the law.

In a brief ruling, Justice Emeka Nwite held that in the interest of justice, the court would adjourn the matter to enable parties to exchange necessary court processes.

The judge subsequently fixed June 14, 2022, for the continuation of the hearing in the matter.

Mr Kyari facing fresh drug trafficking charges brought against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NDLEA had filed eight counts of hard drug trafficking against him along with six others.

According to the agency, Mr Kyari, between January 19 and 25, dealt in 17.55 kilograms of cocaine.

He is also being charged with obstruction of justice through attempted bribery of NDLEA officers.