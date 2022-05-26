Ikechi Emenike Wins Abia APC Governorship Primary

Chief Ikechi Emenike has emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress governorship primary in Abia State.

Emenike, an economist, is the Chairman and Chief Executive of Development Resources Limited.

He polled 672 votes to defeat others in the race.

Ahead of the primaries, Emenike was jostling for the APC’s governorship ticket in the state with six other aspirants.

READ ALSO: Sandy Onor Wins PDP Governorship Primaries In Cross River

However, three of the aspirants walked out of the venue of the primaries on Thursday. They based their walkout on the decision to use indirect process for the primary.

According to them, the decision was not in line with the directive of the National Working Committee of the party for the primary to be conducted using the direct primary option.

However, the process went on with the APC Chairman in the state, Kingsley Ononugbu, disagreeing with the stand of the aggrieved aspirants.

In all, 920 delegates from across the 17 LGA participated in the exercise which was held amid tight security.

There was jubilation at the venue of the primary after Emenike was declared the flag bearer for the governorship election.

In his acceptance speech, he promised to restructure and rescue the state.