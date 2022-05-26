NASS Laws Appear To Target Individuals, Not For Country, Jonathan Berates Lawmakers

Ahead of the primary elections of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed disappointment in the National Assembly saying the laws being made by the current lawmakers appear to target individuals, rather than work for the good of the country.

Speaking in Abuja at the official presentation of the book, Political Party Governance written by a former Minister of State for Power, Mohammed Wakili, Dr Jonathan said political parties must be allowed to adopt their own process of selecting and electing their candidates.

He also berated those calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the amended electoral act for being ignorant of due process in the office of the president.

More details shortly.