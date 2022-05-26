Omo-Agege Wins APC Governorship Primaries In Delta

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has clinched the All Progressives Congress’ ticket as the governorship candidate for Delta State.

The primary election, which was held at the Federal College of Education, Asaba, saw Omo-Agege contest as the sole aspirant.

Announcing the results, the APC returning officer, Mrs Oyibo Nwaneri, declared Omo-Agege as the winner with a total of 1,190 votes.

READ ALSO: Governor Matawalle Wins APC Governorship Primary In Zamfara

Omo-Agege expressed joy over the smooth conduct of the primaries and thanked his supporters and the entire APC family in Delta.

He said the party is determined to seize power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party.