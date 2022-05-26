Advertisement

Omo-Agege Wins APC Governorship Primaries In Delta

Channels Television  
Updated May 26, 2022
Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

 

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has clinched the All Progressives Congress’ ticket as the governorship candidate for Delta State.

The primary election, which was held at the Federal College of Education, Asaba, saw Omo-Agege contest as the sole aspirant.

Announcing the results, the APC returning officer, Mrs Oyibo Nwaneri, declared Omo-Agege as the winner with a total of 1,190 votes.

READ ALSO: Governor Matawalle Wins APC Governorship Primary In Zamfara

Omo-Agege expressed joy over the smooth conduct of the primaries and thanked his supporters and the entire APC family in Delta.

He said the party is determined to seize power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party.



More on Politics

Sule Wins APC Guber Primary In Nasarawa

Tonye Cole Wins Rivers APC Governorship Primary

APC Governorship Primary Committee Member Shot In Taraba – Committee Chairman

Liman Kantigi Emerges Niger PDP Guber Candidate

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV