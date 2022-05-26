Take Battle To Bandits’ Doorstep, Matawalle Urges Military

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has called on the military to persist in taking the battle to the bandits’ doorstep as a major panacea to the lingering insurgency in the state.

Governor Matawalle made the inference when he received a visiting team from the Army War College of Nigeria who were on a study visit to the Operation Hadarin Daji in the state.

Matawalle was of the opinion that if the military adopts total pro-active measures, the issue of banditry in the state will soon become a history.

“The tactics you supposed to do as at now is not for you to be waiting for an enemy to attack, is for you to take battle to their doorstep because Army are not supposed to wait for enemy to attack them, rather they take battle to doorstep of the enemy.”

He however, acknowledged that the Military is overstretched and also in need of more modern equipment at the moment.

“We understand that the Military is overstretched due to the multiple security challenges facing the Country as a result of which all the men in the service are currently engaged,” Governor Matawalle observed.

He however, advised that retired Military officers be re-engaged into the service while the Government further pursue its laudable efforts at acquiring more modern equipment to address insecurity in the country.

The governor while further commending the efforts Of the military in the state over the years, assured members of the Army War College that he will continue to give his utmost support towards their operations until peace is restored in Zamfara State.